Steve Harvey's hilarious comeback after falling prey to death hoax

American comedian Steve Harvey recently became a victim of the death hoax, but using his wits, the comedian turned the hoax into a meme.

Steve hosts a popular show, The Family Feud, and is known for his wits and humour.

His death rumours started circulating, leaving his fans heartbroken, with many expressing sadness. When the comedian learned that his death hoax was going viral, he turned it into a meme via a Twitter post.

Taking to Twitter, Steve trolled those spreading fake rumours by posting a meme featuring himself.

The post saw him sitting on a chair while looking at his phone with almost dead facial expressions. He captioned, "Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending."



India Today reports that the death hoax of Steve Harvey wasn't intentionally fabricated fake news; the Twitter trend RIP Harvey was related to Kentucky radio station KSR's regular caller, Harvey Doyle.

Harvey, the KSR's regular caller, sadly passed away, and his death was announced on July 18.

In a statement, station host Matt Jones expressed his sorrow over the death of Harvey, adding that the news of Harvey's death is terrible and makes him sad.

The confusion started when many radio listeners expressed their condolences by writing RIP Harvey; many mistook it as Steve Harvey due to a similarity in names.