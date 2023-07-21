DC to release "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" comic series

DC Comics has unveiled an exciting crossover event that is set to rock the comic world.

Titled "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong," the collaboration between DC, Legendary Comics, and Toho International promises an epic showdown between the DC Universe's mightiest heroes and the iconic monsters, Godzilla and Kong.

This seven-issue event series, written by Brian Buccellato and brought to life by Christian Duce with colorist Luis Guerrero, is slated to hit comic stores in October.

The storyline kicks off with a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom but takes an unexpected turn when a breach between worlds unleashes the colossal forces of Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse onto DC's Earth.

What follows is an unprecedented battle of immense proportions, with destruction on a scale never seen before. The series guarantees a no-holds-barred brawl that will leave comic enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the clash of these iconic characters.

DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee expressed his excitement for exploring the thrilling "What If" scenarios that arise when fandoms collide. The prospect of pitting the Justice League against both Godzilla and the formidable Kong is a dream project that no genuine comics fan will want to miss.

Robert Napton, SVP & Publisher at Legendary Comics, recognizes the significance of this crossover event, hoping it will join the ranks of classic comic book meetings. Brian Buccellato, the writer behind this monumental project, is enthusiastic about crafting a larger-than-life narrative by fusing the DC Universe with Legendary's Monsterverse.

With a scheduled release date of October 17, the series will feature variant covers from acclaimed artists such as Jim Lee and Scott Williams, Rafael Albuquerque, Francesco Mattina, and Dan Mora and Alan Quah.