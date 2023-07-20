Stephen King left in awe of Eminem

Author Stephen King was left in awe of American rapper Eminem, who performed with Ed Sheeran earlier this week at a Detroit concert.

Eminem, who has sold millions of albums in a career that has spanned over two decades, was invited by Ed Sheeran to perform at the Ford Field concert arena this week.

Sheeran had not disclosed to the crowd that the American rapper would be performing at the concert. However, when Sheeran started performing Eminem’s hit song ‘Lose Yourself’ the crowd started cheering for the rapper.

Pretty soon, a hooded figure appeared from beneath the stage and the crowd went wild on realizing it was none other than Eminem who had pulled a surprise performance at the concert.

“(expletive) great,” wrote King on Twitter in response to a fan, Janet Maslin, who spoke of how the popular song from Eminem’s film ‘8 Mile’ was still popular among the masses despite 21 years passing.

The rapper, known for being a recluse who seldom parties or shows up at public events, released his last studio album in 2020 titled ‘Music To Be Murdered By’.

The album debuted at the number one spot on the Billboard charts. Eminem gained praise from critics and fans alike for his lyrical prowess and technical ability to rap. However, critics said the artist was unable to come up with new themes and rap about diverse topics.