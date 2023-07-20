Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly planning their wedding? Find out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly separated in March and have since been doing therapy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are said to be resuming their wedding plans and eagerly anticipating their upcoming nuptials, according to a Us Weekly report published on Thursday. The couple is reportedly hoping to exchange their vows and become married in the near future.

Following a temporary break in March, during which it was rumored that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly put their wedding plans on hold to work out their issues, the couple seems to be thriving at present.

The 37-year-old actress pop-punk artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, got engaged in January 2022 and are now seemingly happier than ever.

Back in March, a source claimed that their relationship was on the rocks, and might need a “significant breakthrough” in order to work.

“[Megan] isn't sure where things stand with Colson, and it's complicated at the moment. They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal,” a source told Us Weekly.

The duo first crossed paths while filming the thriller movie Midnight In The Switchgrass, released in 2021, where they both had roles.

Following over a year of dating, the couple got engaged in January 2022.

Megan was previously wedded to fellow actor Brian Austin Green and they tied the knot in 2010. However, they separated in 2020 and their divorce got finalized in 2021.

Megan and Brian have three children together, namely Noah (10), Bodhi (9), and Journey (6).