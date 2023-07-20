Matthew and Camila McConaughey launch new initiative to help make schools safer

Matthew and Camila McConaughey announce grant initiative to help schools avail federal funding

The mission of Matthew McConaughey and Camila McConaughey is to enhance school safety throughout the US.

Their just keep livin Foundation recently unveiled the Greenlights Grant Initiative, geared towards aiding "school districts nationwide in accessing billions of dollars of federal school safety funding" made available through laws such as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law by the federal government on June 25, 2022.

“Just over one year ago, the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde pushed Congress to pass historic legislation, The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which allocated billions of dollars aimed at assisting schools and school districts to create safer environments," Matthew, 53, and Camila, said in a statement.

"While the legislation is crucial in protecting America’s youth from violence, it remains far too difficult for school districts to apply for and receive federal school safety grants," they continued.

"Today’s launch of the Greenlights Grant Initiative is a meaningful step toward providing school districts across the country the grant writing support and the resources they need to keep kids safe in our schools."

"The parents in Uvalde asked us to do one thing — to ‘make their lives matter’. We hope the Greenlights Grant Initiative can help do just that."

As part of the initiative's rollout, a strategic advisory council was formed, comprising federal legislators such as Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-SC), and Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who serve as co-chairs.