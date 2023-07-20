Joe Manganiello files divorce papers after Sofia Vergara refuses to have kids

Joe Manganiello has officially taken a step to end his marriage with Sofia Vergara by filing divorce paper two days after announcing their decision of parting ways.

The Rampage star stated the reason of their separation to be "irreconcilable differences" in divorce papers filed after seven years of marriage, reported People Magazine.

The filed documents revealed that the date of their split was July 2, 2023 with Manganiello also specifying that the former lovers have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Speaking to the publication, a source spilt the real reason the two decided to part ways claiming that Manganiello wanted to start a family with The Modern Family star but she did not.

The source said Vergara, who is a mother to a son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara with ex Joe Gonzalez, was "not interested” in having a baby with Manganiello.

"He really wanted to have a baby with her and she wasn't interested and it caused a rift," the insider said.

Another insider claimed that the former couple had very different ideas when it comes to dealing with fame even though they had mutual love and respect for each other.

They "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work,” the source said.

Vergara and Manganiello shocked their fans when they announced their separation two days ago and requested fans to give them privacy.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”