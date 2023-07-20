Travis Barker unveils 'possible' name of his unborn son with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in 2022

Travis Barker has unveiled the possible name of his unbon baby boy with Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis recently had an exclusive chat session with his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker in the GOAT Talk video where the two of them had a idscussion about baby names.

While exploring different baby names, the Blink-182 drummer shared that there is a name that has been going through his head for quite some time.

He said: "I like Rocky thirteen", he said. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately."

Travis' daughter laughed it off, as she thought it was a bad name. She said in response while referring to the unborn baby: "Even he knows it's bad."

However, Kourtney's husband does agree that the name he has been thinking about does not really suit to everyone's taste. But he told the reason behind the idea of naming his child 'Rocky Thirteen', reports E!

Travis, 47, said: "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

Alabama, 17, confirmed from her dad if he is sure to name his son 'Rocky Thirteen.' "You sure you're going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen," she asked.

Her dad responded by just saying: "Possibly."

