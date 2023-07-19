Ice Spice praises ‘humble’ Taylor Swift's down-to-earth attitude

Ice Spice recalls Taylor Swifts waiting outside the studio for her when they rcorded the remix of 'Karma'

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Ice Spice described Taylor Swift as "humble" and recounted an incident where the singer waited for her outside the studio.

Recalling how the collab on Swift’s remix of Midnights track Karma came to be. "I was home, and my manager called me and was like, 'Oh, Taylor wants you on a record.' And I'm like, 'Taylor?'" recalled Ice Spice, 23. "And he usually would just text me anything, right? So I'm like, 'OK.'"

The Munch (Feelin' U) rapper recalled: "We went to the studio, and she's so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio, and she outside waiting for me.”

“I'm like, 'Why is Taylor Swift outside?' Like, 'Taylor, what are you doing here?' So she's great. She's so funny."

Swift surprised her fans by bringing the rapper on stage for three consecutive nights during her Eras Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marking Ice Spice's biggest performances yet. This happened just hours after the remix was released on May 26.

Performing for the huge crowd at Taylor’s concert was an unparalleled experience for the rapper. "Her show was amazing, and I'm just so grateful. Like 200,000 people, I think we performed for," she said.

Apple Music's latest Up Next short film features Ice Spice and is now available for streaming on the platform.