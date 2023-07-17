Brad Pitt enjoys Wimbledon alongside A-listers and royals

Brad Pitt, James Bond star Daniel Craig and other celebrities enjoyed men’s Wimbledon final between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, was among a number of celebrities and the royals on Centre Court to watch the thrilling contest, won by Alcaraz against the tournament's favourite Djokovic.

The "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood..." cut a casual figure in a grey t-shirt. The actor's stunning sunglasses added to his smashing look.

Fellow actor Hugh Jackman and his wife were also seen enjoying the game in the players’ box. James Bond star Daniel Craig and his charming wife Rachel Weisz were also caught in camera at Wimbledon.

Actor Tom Hiddleston and singer Ariana Grande were also part of the crowd to support their favourite tennis stars. Teh two were seen getting cosy during the game.

Kate Middleton , Prince William, The Prince and Princess of Wales, were in the Royal Box with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and King Felipe of Spain also watched on as Alcaraz won 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4.

Kate dazzled in green dress as she handed new Wimbledon men's champion the winner's trophy. She also presented Novak Djokovic the runner-up shield.