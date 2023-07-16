K-pop group Itzy’s Ryujin reveals what it was like to work with BTS

Ryujin had the chance to be a part of the 'Love Yourself Highlight Reel' with Jimin and J-Hope

Ryujin from the K-pop group Itzy was asked what it was like to work with BTS before she made her debut as an idol. Ryujin had the chance to be a part of the Love Yourself Highlight Reel with Jimin and J-Hope.

She revealed that the two members had been very kind towards her which made her experience memorable and pleasant. “They were really kind to me. I was really thankful for that because I was a trainee at the time.”

She added: “It was a great memory for me.”

Although, it's important to note that Ryujin isn't the only group member from Itzy to have worked with BTS. Their youngest member, Yuna, also had the incredible opportunity to work with the band for one of their MVs.

The group is currently preparing for the release of their next comeback Kill My Doubt. They have been releasing several teasers which shows them going for a more edgy concept. This will be their first Korean comeback since the release of Cheshire which had a unique concept but received mixed reviews from their fans.

Before Cheshire was their comeback Sneakers, which was hugely disliked by fans and received criticism for its shallow lyrics.