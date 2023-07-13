Bill Hader scores triple Emmy nominations for hit series 'Barry'

Bill Hader, the creator of HBO's acclaimed dark comedy series 'Barry,' has garnered three Emmy nominations for his multifaceted contributions to the show.

Hader's nominations encompass his roles as director, writer, and actor, while 'Barry' itself has been recognized with a nomination for 'Outstanding Comedy Series.'

In a recent interview with Deadline, Hader shared insights into his approach to storytelling within the context of 'Barry.'

He emphasized the significance of remaining faithful to the characters' journeys and allowing them to organically shape the plot, rather than being driven by predetermined outcomes.

Hader admitted that he had initially written certain scenes to cater to fan expectations but later realized that they clashed with the overall tone of the series. As a result, these scenes were removed during the editing process. He commended the writers and editors for their invaluable contributions in maintaining the story's integrity.

Drawing inspiration from his personal practice of meditation, Hader revealed that he often employed the mantra of "Don't do it for what you think people want to see. Do what is right for the story" as a guiding principle.

'Barry' revolves around the life of Barry Berkman, a hitman who becomes entangled in the world of acting after enrolling in an acting class in Los Angeles. As Barry embarks on his newfound passion, he begins to question his life choices.