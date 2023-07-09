Elton John bids farewell in emotional Stockholm show

After a remarkable five-year journey comprising 330 Farewell Yellow Brick Road concerts worldwide, Elton John concluded his touring career with an emotional performance at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The final song of the evening, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," was captured in fan-shot videos.

Expressing gratitude to the crowd, Elton John acknowledged the incredible success of his career and the immense support from his fans. He credited their purchases of singles, CDs, albums, and tickets for his ability to continue performing live, which he described as his lifeblood. He expressed his deep appreciation for their unwavering support and referred to them as magnificent.

Elton John initially announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2018 during a press conference moderated by Anderson Cooper. While he stated that he would no longer travel, he emphasized his commitment to creativity and the desire to conclude his touring career on a high note with a spectacular show.

While Elton John may not embark on tours again, he expressed openness to the idea of a residency focusing on his lesser-known songs, drawing inspiration from Kate Bush's residency at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2014.