Abhishek Bachchan recalls being told by fan to 'stop acting'

Abhishek Bachchan unveiled that he was once asked by a fan to stop acting.
According to Abhishek, his fan did not like his work in the 2002 film Shararat which is why she slapped him.
A video has been circulating on Reddit where he can be seen promoting Dhoom 3 with Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra.
During the interview, Abhishek revealed: “A lady came and expressed her displeasure physically of how she didn’t like the film. She slapped me.”
“She said I should stop acting because I’m… something to the effect of that I’m embarrassing my father’s name.”
Later, he said: “What’s amazing was, last year, during Bol Bachchan, I went back to the same theatre. I remember after seeing that… “
“Those 10,000 people gathered outside, I got out of my car, I took a photograph, and I sent it to my dad. I said, ‘It’s amazing how life comes a full circle.”
On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has a few amazing projects in the kitty. He is going to feature in Shoojit Sircar and Remo D’Souza’s film. He also has SSS7 and Ghoomer in the pipeline, reports News 18.
