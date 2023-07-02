Actor Matt Damon shows off ripped physique on Greek islands

Matt flaunts impressive physique during vacations

During his vacations in Mykonos, Greece, actor Matt Damon was seen proudly displaying his well-toned and slightly muscular physique.

Matt’s wife and mother of four was seen taking a sunbath in a bikini with a beige bucket hat on head. She was also seen applying sunscreen to Damon’s skin.



Pagesix reports that the showbiz star was enjoying vacations with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and fellow actors Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, and Liam’s girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.

Matt was seen wearing different outfits during vacations but mainly kept his fits simple with swim trunks.

Matt appeared to be possessing an impressive physique.

The 52-year-old star has been married for two decades now. The couple got together in 2003 during the shooting of Good Will Hunting in Miami.

They married after two years of dating.

The couple shares three daughters Isabella, Gia, and Stella, 17, 14, and 12 respectively.

Barroso has another daughter from her previous relationship, 24-year-old Alexia.

The proud have gotten the names of his kids tattooed on his upper right arm, making his fatherly love evident to the public.

In a conversation with Parade in 2011, Damon said, “I jumped into the deep end with Lucy. I mean, Alexia was already 4. I was an extra dad.”

He added, “I don’t wanna imagine how my life would have been without going on this road of marrying Barroso.”