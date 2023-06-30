Meghan Markle’s ‘empire made of sand is crumbling faster than a sandcastle in a tidal wave’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly in line to see their entire empire ‘crumble to the ground’ very soon.



These accusatory claims against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued by GB News commentator Darren Grimes.

He started the conversation off by accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of being ‘desperate’.



So much so that Mr. Grimes feels the duo’s empire is ‘set up right to crumble’.

He weighed in on everything candidly during an interview on The Rita Panahi Show for Sky News Australia.

During the conversation, Mr. Grimes branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a ‘tacky and desperate” couple, like the Kardashians.

He even went as far as to allege that the couple’s “empire made of sand is crumbling faster than a sandcastle in a tidal wave.”

Before concluding he even referenced his own thoughts about the real reason Taylor Swift refused to show up on Meghan Markle’s podcast.

To this Mr. Grimes noted, “Taylor Swift is far too intelligent and far too successful to deal with this desperate couple.”