Shreya Goshal deletes response on NOT getting credit in 'RRKPK' song 'Tum Kya Mile'

Shreya Goshal was not given any credit in the teaser of song 'Tum Kya Mile'

Shreya Goshal dropped a response on not getting any credit in song Tum Kya Mile, but she deleted it later.

Ever since the teaser for the song came out, netizens got angry after noticing that singer Shreya was not given any credit.

The incident created a storm on the internet. Many fans came forward in support of the singer.

One fan wrote: “I for real hate the second priority treatment given to @shreyaghoshal when she's in fact singing the most beautiful part of the song!”

As per India Today, the 39-year-old playback singer retweeted the post on her Twitter timeline. However, she has now deleted the post, as it is no longer visible on the timeline.

The Param Sundari singer later shared a post on Twitter in which she wrote: “After so long a song that defines the perfect comeback of the great rich musical romantic #KaranJohar style Bollywood that we missed so badly! #TumKyaMile is pure love. Song out now.. Love you @arijitsingh, you sound heart melting beautiful.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a family drama film directed by Karan Johar. It star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.