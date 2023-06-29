'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Karan Johar get membership to 'Academy'

'Natu Natu' composer MM Keeravani and Lyricist Chandrabose also become members of the Academy

RRR actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and filmmaker Karan Johar has been provided with the membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Earlier today, the Academy released a list of invites that included 398 new members from across the globe.

Apart from Karan and Ram, the list of invitees also included the names of other Indian celebrities like, Mani Ratnam, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and Natu Natu lyricist Chandrabose, Siddharth Roy Kapur, filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane.

All these celebrities will be joining the Academy together with international stars including Austin Butler, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Ke Huy Qwan, and others.

On revealing the names of the new members, Academy President Janet Yang and CEO Bill Kramer stated: "The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership."

"They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide."

According to Pinkvilla, the new members are selected based on criteria of professional qualification and commitment to representation and equity. Those selected as members of the Academy are the only ones who get the opportunity to vote for the Oscar winner.