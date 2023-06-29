Scott Evans admits getting immense support from Chris Evans on doing 'Barbie'

Scott says 'Chris was over the moon' when he found out he was going to star in 'Barbie'

Scott Evans, in a recent interview, admitted that brother Chris Evans lent him great support when he found out that he was going to feature in film, Barbie.

Scott, in conversation with hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight, shared that he not only got great support from brother Chris but also from his whole family.

Not just that, he also shared his own feelings when he found out he was doing the film.

"I would say 'lost it' is a very big understatement”, he added.

Scott revealed: "When I found out that I got it, it was kind of just like a moment of processing and then it was a moment of, 'I have to go, I have people to call!' And I just FaceTimed my boyfriend, I FaceTimed my mother."

"The third call [to Chris] was like, 'Hey guess what!' I mean, he was, I think, more excited than anybody... he was over the moon. He couldn't believe it”, added the Almost Love actor.

Barbie is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, John Cena, Kate MCKinnon, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, and others. The film is directed by three-time Oscar nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig.