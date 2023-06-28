Amber Heard’s peers say she’s ‘still the shining light’ after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s ‘In the Fire’ colleagues praised her for ‘overcoming’ her ‘troubles with grace’

Amber Heard was praised for overcoming her circumstances and how she is gearing up for her Hollywood comeback.

Heard is leading in upcoming movie, In the Fire, which premiered at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy over the weekend. Her co-star Italian actor Luca Calvani, who stars as Father Antonio in the supernatural thriller, told Deadline that he was grateful to work with a person like her.

He shared that the Aquaman actress, 37, was “generous and encouraging” on set. “She’s a star and she has that light,” he said. “She glows and she pulls you in and she shares it with everybody. The last person on set will feel it and feel a connection with her.”

Heard has been a target to angry fans online following her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp last year.

Calvani went on to praise Heard for getting through her troubles. “Anyone that suffers that sort of ordeal and is able to overcome it with grace, no matter what side you’re on, no matter what you believe or which social media [outlet] you plug into or whatever your hashtags are, you have to give credit for the incredible journey this woman has been through and she can teach us all a couple of things as far as resilience and courage.”

Moreover, the director of the film, Conor Allyn told the outlet, “I’m so happy that Amber went through something so awful and it didn’t change her as a person.”

He continued, “She’s still the shining light that we explained earlier and to go through something that terrible and be able to come out the other side and be whole, well I can’t imagine it.”