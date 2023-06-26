Ray J tells off ‘fly guys’ who sent DMs to his wife during separation: ‘She’s mine!’

During the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday, Ray J spoke publicly about his relationship with his wife, nearly four months after they called off their divorce for the third time.
While presenting the award for Best New Artist alongside his spouse, Princess Love, Ray J, 42, sent a cautionary message to men who had sent direct messages (DMs) to his wife while they were not together, referencing their on-again, off-again relationship.
"Before we get into the winners, the best new artists — love wins. I love you baby," the Sexy Can I performer told his wife. "I’m listening. I’m trying to compromise."
During the 2023 BET Awards, Ray J made a declaration of love towards his wife, whom he married in 2016, and with whom he has two children, Epik Ray (3) and Melody Love (4).
He then shifted his focus toward individuals who had pursued Love during their separation: "And to all, you fly guys out there that’s been in my wife’s DMs when we wasn’t together — I see you, and I just wanna let you know she’s mine. She’s mine!”
The couple have had a tumultuous six-year marriage, filing for and calling off divorce multiple times. Love officially filed for divorce in May 2020, but withdrew the filing two months later.
Ray J filed for divorce a month later and requested joint custody of their children. The couple called off the divorce in March 2021, but Ray J filed again in October of that year while hospitalized with pneumonia.
