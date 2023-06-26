David Archuleta says his mother left the Mormon Church to support his queer identity

David Archuleta discussed his mother, Lupe Marie Mayorga, and her unwavering support after he publicly came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021 during his attendance at the 2023 Project Angel Food's Lead with Love 4 fundraiser event on Saturday, where he also spoke with PEOPLE.
Archuleta mentioned that while his mother was initially hesitant, she eventually left the Mormon Church to acknowledge and support his identity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
"My mom had a hard time accepting my journey. At first, she said, 'DA, I love you, but I love God more. And marriage is between a man and a woman.' And I'm like, 'Mom, I understand.' Because that's what I believed up until a month before coming out.”
The Glorious singer continued, “And I said, 'Mom, I don't need you to accept everything about my journey immediately. I just want you to be willing to walk along with me in this journey to learn alongside me'. And she said, 'Okay, I can do that.' "
He added: "So it was really sweet to see her now at the point where she said, 'I don't want to leave my family just to follow God.' She's like, 'I can follow God and accept my son.' "
“My mom said, 'I'm going to step away from the church.' And I was like, 'What?' And she just said, 'If you're going to hell, we're all going to hell together,' " he said. "... She just kind of said it in a funny way.”
Their agency claimed they were taking legal action against a third party interfering with the group
In conversation with People, Paula declared her past year as a trajectory change in her life and career
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘biding their time’ before their empire crumbles
They announced that they would be taking action against a third party trying to interfere with the group
He returned twelve months after taking to the pyramid stage himself for the headline slot
Ray J warns guys who sent DMs to wife Princess Love during their separation, tells her he won't let her go