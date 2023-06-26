David Archuleta says his mother left the Mormon Church to support his queer identity

David Archuleta says his mother initially had a 'hard time' accepting him, but later left the Mormon Church to support him

David Archuleta discussed his mother, Lupe Marie Mayorga, and her unwavering support after he publicly came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021 during his attendance at the 2023 Project Angel Food's Lead with Love 4 fundraiser event on Saturday, where he also spoke with PEOPLE.

Archuleta mentioned that while his mother was initially hesitant, she eventually left the Mormon Church to acknowledge and support his identity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"My mom had a hard time accepting my journey. At first, she said, 'DA, I love you, but I love God more. And marriage is between a man and a woman.' And I'm like, 'Mom, I understand.' Because that's what I believed up until a month before coming out.”

The Glorious singer continued, “And I said, 'Mom, I don't need you to accept everything about my journey immediately. I just want you to be willing to walk along with me in this journey to learn alongside me'. And she said, 'Okay, I can do that.' "

He added: "So it was really sweet to see her now at the point where she said, 'I don't want to leave my family just to follow God.' She's like, 'I can follow God and accept my son.' "

“My mom said, 'I'm going to step away from the church.' And I was like, 'What?' And she just said, 'If you're going to hell, we're all going to hell together,' " he said. "... She just kind of said it in a funny way.”