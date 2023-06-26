Paul McCartney is left in awe as Elton John performs at Glastonbury

He returned twelve months after taking to the pyramid stage himself for the headline slot

Paul McCartney was left in awe as he watched Elton John perform at the Glastonbury Festival for his last live show in the UK. He returned twelve months after taking to the pyramid stage himself for the headline slot.

Paul took the venue by storm previously when he performed a number of hits from The Beatles, Wings as well as his solo classics to a crowd of 10, 000 a year earlier. This time, however, he came to support his fellow artist, being joined by his fashion designer daughter Stella McCartney.

Elton kicked off his two-hour show with a cover of Pinball Wizard from The Who and after around twenty tracks and four special appearances, he finished off the epic set with the smash hit Rocket Man.

The 76-year-old artist looked emotional as hundreds of thousands of people gathered at Worthy Farm for the last show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Fans quickly took to social media to give their opinion, with one writing:

“I just love seeing #PaulMcCartney watching all the artists from the sidelines, what a guy.”

Another user jokingly claimed: “#Elton rocking it at #Glastonbury so many hits and his piano playing sensational! Love the shots of #PaulMcCartney who must be jealous of EJ voice quality.”