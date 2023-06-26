Sir Elton John 'swan song' pushed fans to queued from 4am

Sir Elton John debut performance at Glastonbury led fans to their edge

Sir Elton John is closing the chapter on his stellar music career as he headlined his last set, leading fans to flock in droves to Glastonbury.

The 76-year-old has teased performing at the festival "couldn't be a more perfect ending".



One enamoured fan who reached the venue at 4 am told the PA news agency, "They still had all the rubbish leftover from Guns N' Roses, and we watched them clear that away and then eventually they've let us down, and now we're here and where we wanted to be."

Responding to why he is so excited about the show, the fan said, "Well, it's Glastonbury, it's Elton, I just had to be here, and I had to be here early, and I had to be first in line."

Another fan said he was queued in the line since 7 am. "You can't miss Elton John. Last ever UK gig. Glastonbury. What a day."

"Who doesn't love Elton? I just love all his songs. I just love Elton; I love Glastonbury. This is our first time at Glastonbury. I just can't wait…," a third said.