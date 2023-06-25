King Charles could abdicate but Prince William won't take his place as per predictions

Since King Charles III ascended to the British throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, there have been speculations and predictions about his reign.

Some fortune tellers and royal historians claim that the 74-year-old monarch, who was officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Camilla in May, is a 'caretaker' of the throne for his eldest son Prince William.



Marlene Koenig, a royal historian with a focus on British and European royalty, believes that the new King knows his reign will last a fraction of the time of Queen Elizabeth II's, but he will carry out his duty to ensure the throne is there for future generations.



Charles, the oldest person to become king in British history, was only three years old when Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, making him her heir apparent throughout her 70-year reign.



But given his age, Koenig previously told a media outlet that the King knows that his time is shorter and would try to do the best that he can. She continued: "He is and he knows he is a caretaker for the next generation."

"Somebody's going to replace them. There's nothing more certain than that," Dr. Bob Morris, an honorary senior research associate at UCL's Constitution Unit, previously told Insider.



Some predict that Charles will possibly abdicate the throne due to his advanced age and his elder son William won't take his place due to some mysterious reasons.

The Prince of Wales is the next in line but some mysterious reason won't make him become the new king, some media outlets, citing fortune tellers, claimed.



If the rumours are to be believed William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch. While, fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, says Charles will hand over the reign to Prince William in near future.

Meanwhile, author and history writer Hilary Mantel had said in a interview that William could be the last ruling British monarch and his son Prince George will never be a king.

