Michelle advises daughter Sasha to get a job soon after graduation, reveals source

Michelle Obama has recently advised her 22-year-old daughter Sasha Obama to get a job as soon as possible after her graduation.



A source close to Obama spoke to OK! magazine revealed that the former First Lady has been pushing her daughter to join the workforce soon following her diploma from the University of Southern California.

“She’s telling Sasha she needs to get out there and start interviewing for positions,” dished an insider.

The source further stated, “Michelle has heard a lot of her friends’ kids had jobs in line even before they graduated.”

An insider shared that Sasha wanted to have a moment for herself prior to figuring out the rest of her life.

“Sasha wants to take the summer off to figure it out,” disclosed source.

However, Michelle “suspects what Sasha wants to do is hang out with her friends and party, and she’s not going to put up with that!”

Back in 2022, the Becoming author told Ellen DeGeneres that it was fun parenting her two girls and watching them “becoming themselves” as adults.

Recalling her visit to daughters in Los Angeles last year, Michelle said, “They had prepared a charioteer tray and tried to make two very weak martinis. They realised they didn't have any of the ingredients, but they were trying to, they were hosting us. It's just fun, watching them become themselves.”

“It was an extra special treat to have them. That little bit of time because being with them as adults, it's fun! I love them at every age,” she added.