Disney star Dylan Sprouse pays tribute to late dog Magnus

Renowned Disney star Dylan Sprouse has shared a heartfelt tribute to his late dog Magnus on Instagram.

Sprouse announced the passing of Magnus and expressed his grief, describing him as the "goblin king" and stating that he was taken too soon.

He acknowledged the profound impact his dog Magnus had on his life and how he provided companionship during a challenging time.

In his message Sprouse encouraged dog owners to cherish their pets and concluded with a hopeful promise to reunite with Magnus in the future.

"We are so lucky to have creatures like him on this earth, the time will always be too short. Give your dogs a hug when you can. I love you Magnus. I can never thank you enough except for the promise that when my day inevitably comes, I'll be there to meet ya, tennis ball at the ready."

The post received an outpouring of love and support from fellow actors and models, including Ali Fournier, Declan Michael Laird, and Rob Raco.

The tribute to Magnus comes shortly after Sprouse announced his engagement to model Barbara Palvin.