Prince William is an ‘antsy, restless prince with big ambitions and little patience’

Prince William is allegedly staging a ‘a PR slash power grab’ at King Charles’ expense.
These claims and admissions about Prince William have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
According to News.com.au, “This is personal brand building, no matter the possible overall expense to the monarchy, where unity is meant to be the name of the very well-bred game.”
“Really, what we have just seen William do is stage a PR slash power grab.”
“An antsy, restless prince with big ambitions and little patience? It’s nearly enough to make a King consider shunting the lad off to one of his 10 islands for a spell. He could even take a Neil Gaiman or two.”
