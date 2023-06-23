Tom Cruise agrees with Simon Pegg, accepts his British accent is better

Tom Cruise reacted to his Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg after he hilariously trolled his British accent.

The Top Gun megastar agreed that the Shaun of the Dead actor is way better than him when it comes to British accent, also noting that Pegg can do an amazing impression of Michael Caine unlike him.

During an interview on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Pegg detailed his struggles that while Cruise “is jumping off cliffs on bikes,” he couldn’t “even drive a car up a hill” in one challenging scene from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

However, he noted that there is one thing where he is way better than the Hollywood hunk which is being good with voices and accents – including British.

“I’m better than him at accents, we mess around a lot on set and when you hear him try to do a British accent it’s hilarious… it’s somewhere between Dick Van [Dyke]…” Pegg said.

“I mean, Tom Cruise can pretty much do anything, but he’s never gonna play a Brit,” Pegg added.

Now, in an interview with Metro.co.uk, Cruise agreed with Pegg, saying, “Yes I think he does.”

“His Michael Caine is much better than mine!” Cruise added, referring to their attempts on mimic the iconic tones of the legendary star.

“He’s been teaching me it. It’s much better than mine,” Cruise said.