Sarah Jessica Parker says she provided 'stability' in Robert Downey Jr. romance

Sarah Jessica Parker is dishing out her unfortunate romance with ex-boyfriend Robert Downey Jr.
Speaking to New Yorker, the actor admitted she was “angry and embarrassed” during her relationship
The 58-year-old begin: “People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time."
“We were together for a long time,” she added before noting, “he was the first person that I lived with.
“His career was really just beginning,” she continued. “I was so proud to see his success and, you know, watch him grow professionally.”
Meanwhile, Downey Jr reveals he had great respect for Jessica Parker. The couple dated each other from 1894 to 1991.
