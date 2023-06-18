Aparshakti Khurrana misses late dad P Khurrana on 'Father's Day'

Aparshakti Khurrana paid a tribute on Father's Day to his dad P Khurrana who died just a month ago.
Aparshakti expressed his grief by writing a letter in the memory of his and Ayushmann Khurrana’s father.
The Stree actor wrote: “Tu jaanta nahi mera baap kaun hai; It's a phrase I never had to say because in Chandigarh, everyone knew Papa!”
“His charisma and demeanor were the result of his hard work and dedication.”
“It's been almost a month since you left us, Papa, and as each day passes, I realize more and more that no one loves, protects, and guides you like a father does. I am truly grateful that God blessed me with you as my father.
“I still remember the quirky ways you used to teach us life lessons, like that T-shirt you got for me with a quote that said, Run, Run, Run… there is no finish line.”
“That lesson, along with many others, has remained with me, and I strive to live by it every day.”
He concluded the note by writing: “Even though you had two actor sons, you were the true hero in our lives. And you always will be because I believe there is no “finish line” when it comes to parents as well. They stay with us forever!”
Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana was a renowned astrologer. He passed away after suffering with a prolonged fatal disease, reports Pinkvilla.
'The Witcher' teases S3 at Tudum
Tom Holland was not expected the overwhelmingly negative response to 'The Crowded Room' from critics
'The Idol' is not going well with critics, and especially the intimacy coordiantors
Francis Ford Coppola's choice may be surprising for some
Johnny Depp made his entry at Cannes with the French film 'Jeanne du Barry'
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fighting for custody battle for a long time