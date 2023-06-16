Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade spotted relaxing on beach in Italy: see pic!

Jacob Elordi and girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli are currently taking a break from Hollywood to vacation in Italy

Jacob Elordi, aged 25, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, aged 23, were captured spending quality time together in Italy during their vacation.

The couple was photographed enjoying the sunshine in Paraggi, a location situated close to Portofino in Italy. After relaxing on the beach and taking a swim, they were seen riding a motorcycle through the town.

In December 2021, Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli were first linked romantically after they were photographed grabbing coffee together in Silver Lake.

However, representatives for the duo did not comment on the matter. This coffee date took place shortly after Elordi's split with Kaia Gerber and a few months after Giannulli's breakup with Jackson Guthy.

Recently, the pair was seen together again, this time in Italy, after they were spotted at a car dealership in Los Angeles. While some insiders claimed that they were "casually dating," others denied any romantic involvement between them.

It's worth noting that Elordi has previously been in a relationship with his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, who is now dating Tom Holland, her co-star in Spider-Man.

While in Italy, Elordi is taking some time off to soak up the sun, but he is also busy filming for his upcoming movie, Priscilla, in which he will co-star as Elvis Presley alongside Cailee Spaeny from Mare of Easttown in the lead role.