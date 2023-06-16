Wolé Parks confirms dismissal from 'Superman & Lois'

Wolé Parks, known for his role as John Henry Irons in the hit series Superman & Lois, took to Instagram to express his response to being dismissed from the show for Season 4.

Taking to his Instagram story, Parks shared a photo of himself sensually posing with a life-sized plush bear under a neon bar sign, captioning it with "Looking for work." He also tagged his co-star Sofia Hasmik, who was also let go from the series.

Parks is the first cast member to publicly address his departure after Deadline, our sister site, reported that seven actors would be cut from the fourth season of The CW series. Alongside Parks and Hasmik, the other cast members who received pink slips include Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, and Tayler Buck. The departure of Walsh has been confirmed by TVLine.

With the removal of these cast members, only four series regulars will be returning for Season 4: Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, and Alex Garfin and Michael Bishop as the twin sons of Clark and Lois, Jordan and Jonathan Kent, respectively. Additionally, Michael Cudlitz, set to debut as Lex Luthor in the current season, has been promoted to a series regular for the next season.

The news of the cast reductions did not come as a complete surprise, as the eleventh-hour renewal of the show came with significant budget cuts, according to Deadline. Warner Bros. declined to comment on the mass departure. However, there are hopes that the seven actors who were let go might still have the opportunity to recur or make guest appearances in the upcoming season.

While the show's third season has two episodes remaining, Superman & Lois season finale is scheduled to air on June 27.



