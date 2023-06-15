Kesha reveals 'saddest moment' of her life in candid interview

Kesha recently opened up about what she described as the "saddest moment of my life" – her infamous snub from Jerry Seinfeld.

During an interview on Tom Scharpling's The Best Show podcast, Kesha reflected on the viral incident that took place in 2017 at an event held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

She expressed her willingness to share the full story, stating, "Do you want to know the whole story? It's really sad. You're going to get lots of clicks after this because I don't think I've ever told the whole story."



Reflecting on the viral incident that took place in 2017 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Kesha shared the backstory. She explained that she had learned transcendental meditation (TM) from David Lynch, and he had asked her to participate in a charity event. Despite being exhausted from her ongoing tour, Kesha agreed because she admired David Lynch and had heard that Jerry Seinfeld would be attending.



Seinfeld's iconic sitcom had been a source of comfort for Kesha during difficult flights. She recalled carrying DVDs of Seinfeld episodes on her international travels and watching them whenever turbulence struck. The show provided a sense of reassurance and normalcy.

At the charity event, Kesha eagerly anticipated meeting Seinfeld, as she believed he brought her peace, love, and positivity. However, things took a disappointing turn when Seinfeld declined to hug her in front of the cameras. Kesha described it as the "most depressing, hilarious, but also so sad" moment of her life.

The encounter was captured in a viral clip by radio host Tommy McFly, where Kesha expressed her admiration for Seinfeld and asked for a hug, only to be turned down with a polite "No, thanks" from Seinfeld himself.

A few days later, Seinfeld spoke about the incident to Extra, clarifying that his refusal was not personal and explaining his preference for not hugging strangers. He emphasized that at his age of 63, he doesn't know every pop star and doesn't feel comfortable hugging someone he doesn't know. Seinfeld shared his perspective, stating that in his reality, he prefers to meet someone and say hello before engaging in physical contact.

In the aftermath of the snub, Kesha admitted that she briefly considered abandoning hugs altogether. However, she recognized the beauty and magic of hugging as a meaningful exchange of positive energy between souls. Kesha expressed her love for hugging and its significance in conveying acceptance and fostering connections. She ultimately decided not to let the incident change her perspective on the power of hugs.