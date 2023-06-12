Kanye West's Sunday Service attendees eat with hands off autopsy-style tables

Attendees, at American rapper Kanye West's brand new Sunday Service, wore white hooded outfits and ate with their hands off autopsy-style tables, leaving people stunned.

West - who celebrated his birthday party in his own style as at the bash women were covered in sushi, was nowhere to be seen in the in the Sunday Service pictures.



The new weekly Christian service showed all types of changes from the garments to the sustenance as the guests and choir members wore sported all white robes which looked very familiar to the garb worn on television series The Handmaid's Tale.



The most notable switched-up was about food as salmon and steak were laid out on silver furniture which resembled autopsy tables.

It comes after Kim Kardashian's ex-husband received backlash by social media users online for having sushi served on naked women's bodies at his 46th birthday on Friday.

West's birthday party was also attended by his nine-year-old daughter North and his new 'wife' Bianca Censori. When a video went viral on social media of a woman laid out on a table with Japanese food covered her, some online fans were less than impressed.

Reacting to West's controversial move one wrote: 'That is so misogynistic omg,' while another said: 'While his daughter was present DONT make sense to me.'