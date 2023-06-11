Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on power of narratives, eroding trust in media

Tracee Ellis Ross, known for her roles in "Black-ish" and her directorial endeavors, discusses the power of storytelling and the decline of trust in media in a recent interview from her Los Angeles home.

Ross contemplates the influence of narratives in clickbait journalism and their ability to distort the truth.

These themes resonate strongly with her latest film, "Cold Copy," a Fourth Estate thriller where Ross plays the role of Diane Hager, a respected but ruthless TV journalist who mentors an ambitious newcomer, portrayed by Bel Powley. Together, they venture down a morally bankrupt path.

Ross draws on personal experiences growing up as the daughter of music icon Diana Ross and witnessing the manipulation of her mother's story into a simplified narrative that veered away from reality.

"Cold Copy," written and directed by Roxine Helberg, showcases Ross as a formidable journalist who revels in subjecting her interviewees to uncomfortable situations to boost ratings.

With the world premiere of "Cold Copy" at the Tribeca Film Festival, Ross eagerly anticipates the presence of her father while acknowledging her mother's absence due to touring commitments.

Ross expresses her love for Hollywood as an industry that nurtures creative dreams and encourages the exploration of human experiences, with the potential to shape societal attitudes and policies

Reflecting on her influences, Ross recognizes the profound impact of both her parents, acknowledging her father's sense of humor and her mother's role as her primary caregiver during her formative years. In terms of her career, she believes her father's influence has been more significant.