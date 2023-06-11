Peter Gabriel shares "Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)" from highly anticipated album 'I/O'

Peter Gabriel has unveiled the latest single, "Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)," from his upcoming album, I/O. The track was recorded at various studios, including Real World Studios in Bath, the Beehive and British Grove in London, and High Seas Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa. The "Bright-Side Mix," produced by Mark "Spike" Stent, can be listened to below.

Gabriel collaborated with Brian Eno in co-producing the song, and it features contributions from the Soweto Gospel Choir and members of Gabriel's touring band, including Tony Levin (bass), David Rhodes (guitar), Manu Katché (drums), Don E (bass keys), and Josh Shpak (trumpet). The song also includes a string arrangement by John Metcalfe.

In a press statement, Gabriel provided insight into the album's concept and the meaning behind the new song. He explained that the project explores the brain and perception, with "Road to Joy" addressing near-death experiences and locked-in syndrome, where individuals are unable to communicate or move.

The lyrics convey the frustration of such conditions and the eventual awakening and return to life.

Although "Road to Joy" is one of the final tracks to be released from the I/O album, it draws inspiration from an earlier project. Gabriel revealed that it originated from a musical idea called "Pukka," which had its beginnings during the OVO project. The song evolved into its current form during the collaboration with Brian Eno, with Gabriel wanting to infuse the record with more energy and excitement.

Peter Gabriel has been unveiling songs from I/O on each full moon, with previous releases including the title track in April and "Four Kinds of Horses" in collaboration with Richard Russell of XL Recordings. Each release is accompanied by artwork from a different artist, with Ai Weiwei's Middle Finger in Pink being featured this month.

Currently touring in Europe, Gabriel will make his way to North America in September.