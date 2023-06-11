Kelsey Grammar teams up with Nicholas Lyndhurst for 'Frasier' reboot

Kelsey Grammar, the beloved actor known for his role as Frasier Crane, won't be reunited with his former co-star David Hyde Pierce for the highly anticipated Frasier Reboot.



Grammar will be seen sharing the screen with British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, renowned for his comedic prowess and experience in the popular UK sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

Lyndhurst, who portrayed the role of Rodney, the younger brother of Del Boy Trotter, captured the hearts of British fans during the show's 20-year run, including numerous specials.

Notably, a Christmas feature-length episode in 1996 attracted a staggering 24.3 million viewers, solidifying its place as one of the UK's most-watched television events.

Grammar expressed his enthusiasm for working with Lyndhurst, citing their previous collaboration in the 2019 production of Man of La Mancha at the London Coliseum.

Grammar eagerly welcomed Lyndhurst's inclusion in the Frasier reboot, stating, "I am so pleased he's part of it."

The actor praised Lyndhurst's extraordinary acting skills, describing him as a dear friend who effortlessly steals the show.



Nearly two decades after the original series signed off, Grammar has made the decision to reprise his iconic role as the witty psychiatrist.

Reflecting on his return, he revealed to The Times that Frasier's fictional character has lived a parallel life with him, with a story that is just as believable and tangible as his own. Grammar confidently affirmed his talent in portraying the character, emphasising the undeniable comedic chemistry they shared.