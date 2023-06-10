Take a look inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion with luxurious bar and lavish living room

Kylie Jenner, the reality TV star and successful businesswoman, recently delighted her fans with an exclusive peek inside her opulent $36.5 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Responding to a fan's request for a house tour on TikTok, Jenner graciously shared glimpses of her luxurious living room, complete with a stylish bar, captivating light fixtures, and even a piano.

Entering the bar area, Jenner proudly showcased the impeccable white marble countertop adorned with an impressive collection of neatly arranged liquor bottles.

Transitioning from the bar, Jenner turned the camera to reveal her sprawling living room. The room featured an exquisite chevron-style wooden floor, a long white rectangular couch elegantly placed on a plush white rug, and a captivating dark gray fireplace with a mounted plasma TV.

Adding a touch of playfulness, she proudly presented a shuffleboard table as a delightful element in the sophisticated setting. Jenner humorously remarked, "This is my living room... This is weird."

Continuing the tour, Jenner directed the camera's attention to a beautiful white piano with a clear top, expressing her determination to learn how to play during the summer. She mentioned her daughter Stormi's piano lessons, revealing her personal connection to music.

Jenner's love for her magnificent residence was evident as she showcased its grandeur. Her virtual tour concluded with a blown kiss, leaving her fans in awe of the opulence and luxury that surrounds her everyday life.