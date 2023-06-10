Katie Price selling her WEDDING DRESS after dodging fifth bankruptcy

Katie Price is selling her wedding dress after dodging her fifth bankruptcy.

The former glamour model, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase the billowing pink Princess-style gown, which she wore to marry Peter Andre during their fairytale wedding in 2005.

Katie previously hit the headlines when she walked down the aisle in the showstopping number by designer Isabell Kristensen, which at the time was worth £20,000 and boasted a whopping seven-metre train.

But the gown is clearly no longer sentimental to the star as she offered it up to her fans for an unspecified price - 14 years after her split from the Mysterious Girl singer, 50.

It comes weeks after she recently dodged a court hearing for a fifth time to answer questions over her £3.2million debts.