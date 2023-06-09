Taylor Swift fans call out Elon Musk after he likened singer’s look to Napolean Dynamite

Taylor Swift fans recently expressed their disappointment after Elon Musk mocked singer’s appearance on social media.



In the since deleted post, Musk posted a photo of the You Belong With Me hit-maker, next to actor Jon Heder in the 2004 comedy with his ginger perm and thick glasses.

He wrote, “I am a Taylor Swift fan – of course – but how do we know for sure they're different people?”

“When you realise Taylor Swift is actually Napoleon Dynamite in drag,” it read.

The songstress fans called out Tesla founder on Twitter as one remarked, “He should look at himself in the mirror, worry about that.”

Another user said, “He is so bitter that she doesn't acknowledge him.”

“He needs her attention so bad,” added a third user.

Someone commented, “What did Taylor Swift do to deserve this from Elon Musk?”

Meanwhile, the 2004 comedy showcases the story of Napoleon – a socially awkward teenager to help a friend with class presidency.