Tom Sandoval set to deliver most 'damaging' act after 'Scandoval'?

Tom Sandoval co-stars warned what trouble is coming in the finale of 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion

Vanderpump Rules reunion finale is set to air but Tom Sandoval will be going to land in hot waters again because of one of his comments in the show.

In her Give Them Lala podcast, the 32-year-old advised the TomTom owner to hire “security” before the episode airing.



“There is a comment that Sandoval makes tonight that will show who this person is, and I think he’s going to need security for awhile."

While Cohen said “every woman in America” is going to be “upset” with the rockstar after the reunion episode.

Speaking to his Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo executive said, “There is something Tom Sandoval says tonight on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion that is going to upset every woman in America."

Cohen was coy about sharing details on the objectionable comments of the 39-year-old but added that it will “cut women” everywhere.

“It’s gonna cut to the core for a lot of women,” Cohen continued. “It’s just something that a straight guy – the category is, ‘Things straight guys should never say about women.’”

However, the TV host clarified that he’s “sure [Sandoval] doesn’t even remember saying it” and doesn’t “think” Sandoval understood it was “bad” at that moment.

Vanderpump Rules reunion consisted of three parts, while the finale is set to air on June 7.