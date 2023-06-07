Chris Hemsworth explains why he got ‘sick’ of Thor character

Chris Hemsworth has recently explained why he got “sick” of his Thor character.

In a new interview with British GQ, Hemsworth said, “I love the experience. I love the fact that I’ve been able to do something fairly different throughout the process.”

“Thor 1 and 2 were their own thing, Thor 3 and 4 were a very different feel,” stated the Extraction star.

“And then… Avengers, the Lebowski Thor, the Infinity War Thor, due to different directors and I think mostly my own need to do something different.”

However, he pointed out, “You know, I got sick of the character pretty quick every couple of years.”

Speaking of playing Thor in the future, Chris remarked that he would need another “tonal revamp”.

“If I was going to do something again it would have to be tonally different,” asserted the actor.

The actress added, “And we’d have to do something very drastic to keep people on their toes.”

“Otherwise, it’s just the fatigue of those characters and those films, where people are like, 'I’ve seen it’.”

“I really wanna do some other stuff for a while,” concluded Chris.