Kim Kardashian dressing up to impress a younger man to date, claims expert

File Footage

Kim Kardashian seems to be on a hunt for a younger man to date following her split from comedian Pete Davidson and a failed marriage to Kanye West.



Speaking of the reality TV megastar’s romantic life, a body language expert said that Kim, 42, is at "hunting spree" for her Mr. Right at all the high-profile sports games and events she’s been attending recently.

Judi James, while talking to The Sun, analyzed the way Kim is dressing up, concluding that the Skims founder wants to date a man who is younger than her.

Recently, The Kardashians star was seen attending celeb-packed local basketball games, the Met Gala, Usher’s concerts in Las Vegas.

“All the hard work Kim has been putting in through the spring may not have come up with the goods,” James said. “By August, Kim will have been single for a year since her split with Pete Davidson.”

“Over the last few months, she has upped her game and changed her vibe,” the expert claimed. "Kim’s styling and body language started to look like an announcement that she was back on the dating scene.”

James continued: "She appeared to be looking for a younger guy who prefers an uncomplicated life. She totally transformed into first-date chic during her hunting ground sprees at the basketball arena during spring.

"She also changed to wearing ripped jeans, white vests, and cute captions,” James said of Kim’s dressing, before adding, "Kim might want a guy who just wants to hang out and have a laugh rather than do endless red carpets.”

This comes after an insider told Us Weekly that Kim is “interested” in someone, but she is not “officially “dating” him, hinting that the two might have been on some casual dates.

"So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven't gone out yet,” the insider said,