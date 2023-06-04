Natalie Portman seen enjoying soccer game amid husband Benjamin Millepied's scandal

Natalie Portman made her first public appearance on Saturday since her husband Benjamin Millepied's cheating allegations.
The “Black Swan” star was all smiles as she attended a soccer match in Paris, enjoying a day out with friends.
The Oscar-winning actress appeared in high spirits as she attended the French L1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.
The 41-year-old looked stunning in a gray blazer, white blouse, jeans, and sunglasses. Her outing comes after her husband Millepied was accused of having an affair with another woman.
Portman and Millepied were seen packing on the PDA just days before news of the French dancer’s alleged affair with Camille Étienne surfaced.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, was seen locking lips and socializing with friends, including Portman’s “May December” director Todd Haynes, while dining at the restaurant Georges in Paris.
A source has claimed that the two are still together and neither one have publicly addressed the allegations. However, it's being claimed that made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” a source shared.
Last week, Natalie and Benjamin attended Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour concert together in Paris.
