Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Women’s tendency to ‘apologise’ too much

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has recently opened up about women’s one common behaviour that annoyed her.
During her appearance on the Hot Ones, the Seinfeld alum revealed that women have a “tendency to apologise too much”.
“Or apologise, I should say, inappropriately,” said the former Veep star via Huffington Post.
Julia shared one “piece of wisdom” she learned from her new podcast Wiser Than Me and that’s “No is a complete sentence”.
The Saturday Night Live alum mentioned, “It’s a really good one. I think it’s a good one especially for women, if I may be so bold as to say that.”
In a 2020 article in Fast Company, communication and gender bias experts Andie Kramer and Al Harris pointed out that women don’t view the term “I’m sorry as purely an apology”.
“Women, in particular, often say ‘I’m sorry’ as a way of showing concern, empathy, and understanding,” they stated.
“The term is used to indicate their personal connection, appreciation of a problem, and sense of care and closeness.”
Meanwhile, Julia also added that she likes the advice from another podcast guest, chef Ruth Reichl, to do “things that really do frighten you”.
