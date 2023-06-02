Johnny Depp daughter on taking inspiration from Britney Spears for ‘The Idol’

File Footage

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp talked about taking inspiration from Britney Spears for her controversial role in forthcoming series The Idol.

Dishing on how she worked on herself to get ready for the role, she said the Hold Me Closer singer was always on her mind.

"There was so much inspiration to be drawn, from somebody like Britney Spears, who I adore," Lily-Rose told E! News, adding, "and all of the other incredible pop icons of our time."

This comes after she set the rumours straight that her character in her upcoming drama series is not based on the life of the popstar.

The actor-model spoke to Extra about the comparisons being drawn between her role in the explicit drama and the Oops!…I Did It Again singer.

“No, it's not based on anyone in particular… We’re definitely not trying to tell anyone else's story, but definitely create one of our own,” she said.

“This is a fictional character and fictional story,” the Yoga Hosers star added.



