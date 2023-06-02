Kajol was NOT the first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'?

Karan Johar was sure that Kajol would reject the role of Anjali

Kajol was not the first choice for the role of Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, revealed director Karan Johar.

As per News 18, Kajol was not initially the choice, rather Aishwarya Rai was the first choice for Karan.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director in Komal Nahta’s old interview mentioned: “When I was casting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, I got to know that Kajol won’t be able to do the film because she was married and maybe she wanted to start a family.”

“I thought I will approach Aishwarya. On that particular day, at 3 p.m. I reached Kajol’s studio and I thought she will say no, we will shed some tears and I will leave. I, of course, felt bad because Kajol had already worked with me.”

Karan, 51, went on to say: “But I don’t know what changed, Kajol actually wanted to do the film. So, I did not go to meet Aishwarya. But Aishwarya was my choice and after that, the series of ‘missing’ started.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of Karan Johar’s most-loved films that featured top-notch actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.