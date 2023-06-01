Rock legend Bruce Springsteen stumbles on stage during Amsterdam gig

Bruce Springsteen suffered a clumsy on-stage mishap during a concert in Amsterdam.



While hopping back up on the stage carrying his guitar the rock legend tripped and fell face forward. Despite the ungainly moment he remained unhurt.

The accident happened the half-way through the show after Springsteen returned from a spell in the pit.

Springsteen was able to compose himself immediately as members of the E Street Band raced over to check on him and help the singer get back onto his feet.

“Goodnight everybody,” he bellowed to the audience, as he cautiously returned to the center stage.

Apart from the fall Springsteen has been thriving this year. During a recent visit to Spain, Springsteen invited former First Lady Michelle Obama and actress Kate Capshaw, who is married to director Steven Spielberg, to join him on stage for a performance of "Glory Days."

At his concert in Rome's Circus Maximus, numerous celebrities made an appearance in the audience, including Sting, Nick Cave, drummers Lars Ulrich from Metallica and Nick Mason from Pink Floyd, as well as actors Woody Harrelson, Chris Rock, and Isla Fisher.

Last year, Bruce Springsteen unveiled his 21st studio album; R&B covers titled "Only the Strong Survive."