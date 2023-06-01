Queen Camilla is unable to help her husband King Charles as the newly crowned couple struggles to gauge the attention of the young Britons that they reign over.



According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the monarch can appeal to younger and new audiences by showing a keen interest in issues especially the environment.

Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk, “Charles has impeccable environmental credentials which, in theory anyway, should appeal to younger Britons. He can, however, no longer be an activist.”

Of his wife, Queen Camilla, the expert claimed that she is “supportive and also her charitable work is impressive” but the young are “unlikely to think of comparisons to Diana, though The Crown, which many watch, is unhelpful in this regard.”



Camilla unable to help King Charles’ popularity due to ‘comparisons to Diana’

The expert acknowledged that getting the attention of the younger generation was a potentially “big challenge” for Charles since all the poll show that the “monarchy’s appeal to the young is extremely limited.”

He said, “It also remains the case that, of the working members of the royal family, only four are under 70.”

As the Prince of Wales, Charles had been a champion for environmental issues but as King, he has to now observe and maintain political neutrality.

The outlet detailed that Charles has spent years campaigning for organic farming, conservation and has been vocal about the deforestation of rainforests.

His past work has led to him being seen as a leading climate advocate – with funding charities and campaigns that have held global significance.

Panorama commissioned a new YouGov opinion poll showed that a majority were in favour of the monarchy. But there is a sharp contrast in support between different generations - with only 32 percent of 18-24-year-olds in support of the monarchy, compared to 78 percent of over-65s, via the outlet.