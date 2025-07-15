Prince George nears permanent split from Prince William for crucial reason

The oldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales turns 12 years old next week

Prince George is just one week away from turning 12. And that means a major change is on the horizon.

The young royal will soon be expected to follow a long-standing royal protocol that once applied to his father, Prince William.

The rule is that once an heir turns 12, they can no longer fly on the same aircraft as the next in line to the throne. This is to protect the monarchy’s line of succession in the event of an accident.

RAF Squadron Leader Graham Laurie, who previously worked with the royals, explained on the Right Royal Podcast in 2023: “We flew all four: the Prince [Charles], the Princess [Diana], Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft.”

It’s unclear whether William or George will be the one flying solo, but royal experts believe the family will handle the adjustment carefully.

“This is a rule which I think applies only to flying,” royal commentator Jennie Bond told The Mirror. “It’s going to be rather annoying… because they are such a tight little unit and obviously enjoy travelling together.”

Still, she believes the Prince and Princess of Wales will help guide their oldest through the transition. “They will explain the situation as gently as possible,” she said, adding that George likely won’t be entirely alone: “They will just divide up as a family.”